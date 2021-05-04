Kansas named 7th worst state for older adults

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas may not be so friendly to older residents.

SeniorLiving.org says its new study has ranked Kansas as the 7th worst state for older adults in 2021. It said many factors are considered when choosing where to spend the golden years. While it is different for everyone, it said most people want their money to go far, good weather, excellent healthcare and a social life.

According to SeniorLiving, the studies analyzed 15 categories across taxes and finances, health and medicine and lifestyle and culture using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

SeniorLiving says Kansas has ranked as the 42nd lowest average annual retirement income for those over 60 years old at $23,608. It said it also ranked as the 45th lowest taxes and finances ranking. Lastly, it said the state ranked as the 40th lowest state with nursing and in-home health workers employed per 1,000 people aged over 65.

According to SeniorLiving, the five best states for older adults include Florida, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Delaware and Massachusetts.

SeniorLiving said the five worst states for older adults include Montana, Connecticut, Indiana, Washington and West Virginia.

