Advertisement

Kansas House Committee passes revised marijuana bill, could see House vote this week

(WAFB)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The fight for legalizing medical marijuana in Kansas has been revived.

The Kansas House Federal and State Affairs Committee Tuesday morning passed out a revised Kansas Medical Marijuana Regulation Act. It now goes to the House for a vote, which could happen this week.

Marijuana legislation has never made it to the full House before, but not all lawmakers seem opposed to the idea.

“I’m not open at this point to full-scale marijuana anywhere and everywhere, but if we can figure out how people need it for medical needs, then I’m open to hearing what those issues are and how we can help with that,” Rep. Fred Patton (R) said.

“It’s certainly much safer than the opioids a lot of people have to take because they’re in severe pain,” Rep. Tom Sawyer (D) said. “Those things are very addictive, medical marijuana is a much safer alternative for a lot of people.”

Even if the bill passes through the House, it will then go through a similar process in the Senate before seeing a full vote there.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park

Latest News

This Seaman High Senior is busy drumming, dancing and performing.
Good Kid Samantha Viera is a Viking heading to Vanderbilt
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Shawnee Heights hosted nearly 100 athletes for a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives...
Local athletes get exposure at Shawnee Heights Junior Combine
Nearly 100 local athletes competed at a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives from...
Shawnee Heights hosts Junior Day Combine
The Topeka High School String Orchestra presents a Concert program with music, string orchestra...
Topeka High School String Orchestra