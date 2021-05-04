Kansas House Committee passes revised marijuana bill, could see House vote this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The fight for legalizing medical marijuana in Kansas has been revived.

The Kansas House Federal and State Affairs Committee Tuesday morning passed out a revised Kansas Medical Marijuana Regulation Act. It now goes to the House for a vote, which could happen this week.

Marijuana legislation has never made it to the full House before, but not all lawmakers seem opposed to the idea.

“I’m not open at this point to full-scale marijuana anywhere and everywhere, but if we can figure out how people need it for medical needs, then I’m open to hearing what those issues are and how we can help with that,” Rep. Fred Patton (R) said.

“It’s certainly much safer than the opioids a lot of people have to take because they’re in severe pain,” Rep. Tom Sawyer (D) said. “Those things are very addictive, medical marijuana is a much safer alternative for a lot of people.”

Even if the bill passes through the House, it will then go through a similar process in the Senate before seeing a full vote there.

