Kansas collects largest amount of unused medicine in over a decade

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Kansans safely disposed of over 9 tons of unused and unwanted medication during National Drug Take-Back Day on April 24.

According to AG Schmidt, Kansas law officials collected 18,880 pounds of medication at 124 locations throughout the state, according to the DEA. He said this was the largest amount of medication collected in the state since the event started in 2010, eclipsing the previous record of 17,230 pounds collected in April of 2018.

“Safe storage and proper disposal are the keys to preventing the accidental or intentional misuse of prescription medications,” Schmidt said. “Kansans continue to recognize the importance of safely disposing of their unused medicines during these Drug Take-Back events. I appreciate the leadership of the DEA and local law enforcement agencies in providing this service for Kansans.”

Schmidt said Kansans have safely destroyed 221,914 pounds of medicine in the 20 collection days that have been held since 2010. He said law enforcement agencies turn the drugs collected over to the DEA, who safely destroys the medicine.

According to Schmidt, unused prescription drugs can be turned in all year at many local law enforcement locations as well as a limited number of other locations. He said Kansans can contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.

