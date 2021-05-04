Advertisement

Kansas collects largest amount of unused medicine in over a decade

(Pexels.com)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas safely disposed of over 9 tons of unused medicine on April 24.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Kansans safely disposed of over 9 tons of unused and unwanted medication during National Drug Take-Back Day on April 24.

According to AG Schmidt, Kansas law officials collected 18,880 pounds of medication at 124 locations throughout the state, according to the DEA. He said this was the largest amount of medication collected in the state since the event started in 2010, eclipsing the previous record of 17,230 pounds collected in April of 2018.

“Safe storage and proper disposal are the keys to preventing the accidental or intentional misuse of prescription medications,” Schmidt said. “Kansans continue to recognize the importance of safely disposing of their unused medicines during these Drug Take-Back events. I appreciate the leadership of the DEA and local law enforcement agencies in providing this service for Kansans.”

Schmidt said Kansans have safely destroyed 221,914 pounds of medicine in the 20 collection days that have been held since 2010. He said law enforcement agencies turn the drugs collected over to the DEA, who safely destroys the medicine.

According to Schmidt, unused prescription drugs can be turned in all year at many local law enforcement locations as well as a limited number of other locations. He said Kansans can contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park

Latest News

This Seaman High Senior is busy drumming, dancing and performing.
Good Kid Samantha Viera is a Viking heading to Vanderbilt
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Shawnee Heights hosted nearly 100 athletes for a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives...
Local athletes get exposure at Shawnee Heights Junior Combine
Nearly 100 local athletes competed at a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives from...
Shawnee Heights hosts Junior Day Combine
The Topeka High School String Orchestra presents a Concert program with music, string orchestra...
Topeka High School String Orchestra