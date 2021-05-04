Advertisement

Kansas Chamber members reunite for first Annual Dinner in 16 months

Whether it's through the changing Kansas tax structure, or global investments, Kansas Chamber...
Whether it’s through the changing Kansas tax structure, or global investments, Kansas Chamber of Commerce members were talking and hearing about money on Monday night.(Jovarie Downing)
By Ralph Hipp
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Whether it’s through the changing Kansas tax structure, or global investments, Kansas Chamber of Commerce members were talking and hearing about money on Monday night. A Fox Business Channel contributing guest wired the Topeka audience into what’s going on in our nation’s capital during the first few months of the Biden Administration.

In the Chamber’s first yearly dinner in 16 months (the previous one was held in January before the breakout of the COVID Pandemic) the Chamber’s CEO and President, Alan Cobb, offered his reaction to state lawmakers overriding the veto of the latest tax bill, Senate Bill 50.

”I think it’s going to be very important for Kansas competitiveness that we’re able to see tax relief, and actually it just kind of reverses an unintended tax increase because of the way the federal government changed the definition of income. So we’re very pleased,” CEO Cobb told 13′s Ralph Hipp.

Charles Payne starred as the keynote speaker for the event at Vaerus Aviation at Forbes Field. Payne is the CEO and Principal Analyst of Wall Street Strategies, Inc. (WSSI), which he founded in 1991. With less than $10,000.00 in startup capital and working from his apartment, he launched WSSI to provide a unique brand of stock market advice.  Payne’s firm now provides information to over 120,000 registered subscribers, in more than 60 countries as well as several of the largest bank/brokerage firms.

Payne, who’s the author of “Unstoppable Prosperity,” provided the Kansas Chamber audience with a unique insight into the latest news coming out of Washington, especially how it relates to the markets, the country’s economy, and the Kansas business community.

Chamber members applauded Crossland Construction of Columbus, Kansas as its Ad Astra Award winner for 2021.

