Kansans may get history knowledge from streaming services

(Disney, Warner Media, Netflix, Amazon, Apple)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows 31% of Kansans admit to getting their history knowledge from streaming services.

SoapHub.com says it recently conducted a study about how much Americans know about history and how streaming services and shows influenced that knowledge.

According to the survey, 31% of Kansans said they learn about historical events through films and shows on streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu. It said this was higher than the national average of 27%. However, it said Nebraska seemed to rely on television the most as 52% of Nebraskans said they learn their history from streaming services.

The survey also found that 46% of Americans admit to never reading history books.

According to SoapHub, 55% of respondents said they think historically based dramas, like The Crown, should be clearly labeled and advertised as fictional. It said 89% of respondents agree that learning history enables Americans to develop a better understanding of the world we live in.

