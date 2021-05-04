Advertisement

Iowa man charged with killing inside Kansas apartment

By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with killing an eastern Kansas man found fatally shot in his suburban Kansas City apartment last week, authorities said.

Johnson County prosecutors have charged Michael Balance, 58, of Des Moines, Iowa, with first-degree murder in the death of 70-year-old John Hoffman, of Prairie Village. Officers found Hoffman’s body Saturday evening in his apartment and say he had been shot several times.

Prairie Village police quickly identified Balance as a suspect in the shooting and contacted Des Moines police, who arrested him in Iowa. Balance is being held in the Polk County Jail in Des Moines on $1 million bail.

Authorities have not outlined a motive for the shooting.

