Hollywood Stadium 14 theater set to reopen Friday in Topeka

For the first time in more than a year, the Hollywood Stadium 14 theater at 6200 S.W. 6th Ave. will be showing movies again starting Friday, May 7.(Phil Anderson)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time in more than a year, a west Topeka theater will be back in business starting Friday, May 7.

The Hollywood Stadium 14 at 6200 S.W. 6th Ave. is scheduled to reopen with showings on Friday.

Additionally, the West Ridge 8 theaters, located outside West Ridge Mall at 1727 S.W. Wanamaker, is set to begin showing movies again on Friday, May 21.

Like many other theaters across the country, the Hollywood Stadium 14 and West Ridge 8 theaters were shut down in March 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic began.

Both are owned by Knoxville, Tenn.-based Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie chain in the United States, ranking behind only AMC.

Another local theater, the Topeka Wheatfield 9 at 2829 S.W. Fairlawn Road, has been reopened for several weeks.

The Topeka Wheatfield 9 is operated by Liberty, Mo.-based B&B Theatres, the nation’s sixth-largest theater chain.

As they reopen, many theaters are limiting seating to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

