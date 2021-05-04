Advertisement

Girl, 5, reunited with mother after thieves steal car with her inside

By WFSB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - A 5-year-old girl from Connecticut has been reunited with her mother after the car she was sleeping in was stolen while her mother was inside a gas station.

Mother Deserea Morris stopped at a gas station in Wolcott, Connecticut, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. She left her 5-year-old daughter, who was asleep, and her 11-year-old son, who was on crutches, in the running car while she went inside.

Within minutes, surveillance video shows a blue Kia drive up next to Morris’ car. A suspect jumps inside her car and drives off, hitting another vehicle.

The 11-year-old boy jumped out of the car, but the 5-year-old was still inside. In the video, the boy could be seen running after the vehicle as the suspects sped out of the parking lot. He then alerted his mother to what had happened.

“My son came in the store, screaming that my daughter was taken,” Morris said. “I thought I was gonna die. It was the worst feeling ever.”

Police immediately started searching for the car and young girl inside. An all-points bulletin was issued, and an Amber Alert was being processed.

About two hours into the search, police found the car with the 5-year-old sleeping inside. The girl was not injured and was reunited with her grateful mother.

“I’m holding my daughter. I’m still shaken, and I’m just so happy to hold her and kiss her,” Morris said.

Morris says she learned a lesson from the incident and will be taking her kids inside stores with her from now on.

Police found fingerprints and DNA evidence in the recovered vehicle. If the suspects are found, they will be charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Copyright 2021 WFSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
One person critically injured in 2-vehicle crash Sunday in southeast Topeka

Latest News

Frazier Glenn Cross, 73, who was convicted Monday, August 31, 2015, of capital murder for...
Man convicted of slayings at KC-area Jewish Community Center in 2014 dies Monday at El Dorado Correctional Faciltiy
Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida Teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
In this photo provided by Tanya Hayles, Hayles poses with her son Jackson, 7, in this undated...
Some Black parents say remote learning gives racism reprieve
The WWII Japanese Navy mortar was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a...
Woman finds World War II military device in her yard
A bottle of Pétrus red wine that spent a year orbiting the world in the International Space...
Wine that went to space for sale with $1 million price tag