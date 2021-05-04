Advertisement

Geary County man convicted in 2018 murder-for-hire scheme

Samuel Ibarra-Chu, 31, was convicted on 21 charges for a murder-for-hire scheme on April 30.
Samuel Ibarra-Chu, 31, was convicted on 21 charges for a murder-for-hire scheme on April 30.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 31-year-old Geary County man was convicted on 21 charges stemming from a 2018 murder-for-hire scheme, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Tuesday.

Samuel Ibarra-Chu of Grandview Plaza was convicted in Geary County District Court after a five-day jury trial. Ibarra-Chu was found guilty on all 21 counts, including two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Sentencing is scheduled for July 25.

Authorities say Ibarra-Chu and two others conspired between July 11 and August 21 of 2018 to hire a hitman to murder an assistant Geary County attorney as well as a confidential informant. The plot was discovered before the murders could be carried out. Court cases for the other two individuals allegedly involved are still pending.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

