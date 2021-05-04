Advertisement

Geary Co. man convicted for murder scheme

Samuel Ibarra-Chu, 31, was convicted on 21 charges for a murder-for-hire scheme on April 30.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Geary Co. has been convicted in a murder-for-hire scheme.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a man from Geary Co. has been convicted on 21 charges that stem from a murder-for-hire scheme in 2018.

According to AG Schmidt, Samuel Ibarra-Chu, 31, of Grandview Plaza, was convicted in Geary Co. District Court after a five-day jury trial. He said Ibarra-Chu was found guilty on all 21 counts, including two of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He said Judge Courtney Boehm accepted the verdict and scheduled sentencing for June 25 at 1:30 p.m.

Schmidt said Ibarra-Chu conspired between July 11, 2018, and Aug. 21, 2018, with others to hire a hitman to murder two people - an assistant Geary Co. attorney and a confidential informant. He said the plot was discovered before the murder was carried out.

According to Schmidt. the case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Geary County Drug Task Force, which is made up of the Junction City Police Department, Grandview Plaza Police Department and Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Schmidt said the case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Adam Zentner and Amy Norton. He said court cases for two others involved in the scheme are pending.

