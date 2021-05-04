Advertisement

Envista Credit union helps raise nearly $30K for Helping Hands

Helping Hands received nearly $30,000 throughout April.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands was presented with a couple of checks Tuesday totaling almost $30,000.

Helping Hands was Envista Credit union’s April partner for their Cares Challenge. The credit union provided fundraising and promotion assistance throughout the whole month. They raised $26,700 from the community, and another $2,500 through Envista’s matching donation.

Envista says their employees usually volunteer at Helping Hands throughout the year, but weren’t able to get back to it until this month.

“Our staff enjoys volunteering here. We try to volunteer throughout the year, and when COVID happened we weren’t really able to volunteer, so it was nice to get back out here and volunteer.”

Theater Lawrence will be Envista’s Challenge partner for May.

