Advertisement

Dillons to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccines

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons will now offer COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment needed.

Dillons says it will offer COVID-19 vaccines to Kansans on a walk-in basis without having to schedule an appointment.

“We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive whichever vaccine is available to them at the earliest time of eligibility to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access,” said Robert Tomasu, Dillons Health and Wellness Director. “At Dillon’s, we are now making it even easier to obtain a vaccine without the need to schedule an appointment in advance.”

Dillons said it supports the phased approach, prioritizing the most vulnerable populations. It said appointments are not necessary. It said it now offers Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which could vary by location.

As of May 3, Dillons said Kroger Health and its Family of Companies have been able to administer over 3.66 million COVID-19 vaccines, including 76,000 in Kansas.

Throughout the Pandemic, Dillons said Kroger Health has been an industry leader in offering diagnostic testing solutions, supported by its team of healthcare providers. It said it was the nation’s first retailer to offer rapid antibody tests to customers. Now, it said the added service of offering COVID-19 vaccines provides it the opportunity to continue its commitment to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park

Latest News

This Seaman High Senior is busy drumming, dancing and performing.
Good Kid Samantha Viera is a Viking heading to Vanderbilt
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Shawnee Heights hosted nearly 100 athletes for a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives...
Local athletes get exposure at Shawnee Heights Junior Combine
Nearly 100 local athletes competed at a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives from...
Shawnee Heights hosts Junior Day Combine
The Topeka High School String Orchestra presents a Concert program with music, string orchestra...
Topeka High School String Orchestra