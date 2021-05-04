Dillons to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons will now offer COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment needed.

Dillons says it will offer COVID-19 vaccines to Kansans on a walk-in basis without having to schedule an appointment.

“We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive whichever vaccine is available to them at the earliest time of eligibility to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access,” said Robert Tomasu, Dillons Health and Wellness Director. “At Dillon’s, we are now making it even easier to obtain a vaccine without the need to schedule an appointment in advance.”

Dillons said it supports the phased approach, prioritizing the most vulnerable populations. It said appointments are not necessary. It said it now offers Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which could vary by location.

As of May 3, Dillons said Kroger Health and its Family of Companies have been able to administer over 3.66 million COVID-19 vaccines, including 76,000 in Kansas.

Throughout the Pandemic, Dillons said Kroger Health has been an industry leader in offering diagnostic testing solutions, supported by its team of healthcare providers. It said it was the nation’s first retailer to offer rapid antibody tests to customers. Now, it said the added service of offering COVID-19 vaccines provides it the opportunity to continue its commitment to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, click HERE.

