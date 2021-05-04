Advertisement

CR’s Tire & Automotive named Emerging Business of the Year

(KALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - CR’s Tire & Automotive has been named the 2021 Emerging Business of the Year.

The Kansas Small Business Development Center at Washburn University says it has named CR’s Tire & Automotive of Wamego as its 2021 Emerging Business of the Year.

According to the Kansas SBDC, CR’s is an official Bridgestone, Firestone-affiliated store that offers new tires and services, oil changes, brakes, alignments and other small repairs. It said when owner CR Worthing decided to retire, Troy Ross took the opportunity to fulfill his dream of owning a business.

Before Ross took over CR’s, the Kansas SBDC said he needed help with the purchase of the business. It said when he contacted it, Ross was paired with SBDC Advisor Laurie Pieper. It said Pieper helped him develop a business plan and prepare an application for financing. It said Ross also worked with Regional Director, Karl Klein, and Kansas SBDC at KU Director, Will Katz, on business transition strategies and management topics.

“The communication from the SBDC was outstanding,” said Ross. “They did a great job on getting information and relaying it to me as needed. There isn’t a problem too large or small that we cannot handle.”

The Kansas SBDC said Ross has achieved success and continues to work toward further goals. It said customers can expect more services in the future and possibly a second location.

CR’s Tire & Automotive is located at 306 Lincoln Ave., in Wamego.

For more information about CR’s Tire & Automotive, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park

Latest News

This Seaman High Senior is busy drumming, dancing and performing.
Good Kid Samantha Viera is a Viking heading to Vanderbilt
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Shawnee Heights hosted nearly 100 athletes for a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives...
Local athletes get exposure at Shawnee Heights Junior Combine
Nearly 100 local athletes competed at a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives from...
Shawnee Heights hosts Junior Day Combine
The Topeka High School String Orchestra presents a Concert program with music, string orchestra...
Topeka High School String Orchestra