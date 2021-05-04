CR’s Tire & Automotive named Emerging Business of the Year

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - CR’s Tire & Automotive has been named the 2021 Emerging Business of the Year.

The Kansas Small Business Development Center at Washburn University says it has named CR’s Tire & Automotive of Wamego as its 2021 Emerging Business of the Year.

According to the Kansas SBDC, CR’s is an official Bridgestone, Firestone-affiliated store that offers new tires and services, oil changes, brakes, alignments and other small repairs. It said when owner CR Worthing decided to retire, Troy Ross took the opportunity to fulfill his dream of owning a business.

Before Ross took over CR’s, the Kansas SBDC said he needed help with the purchase of the business. It said when he contacted it, Ross was paired with SBDC Advisor Laurie Pieper. It said Pieper helped him develop a business plan and prepare an application for financing. It said Ross also worked with Regional Director, Karl Klein, and Kansas SBDC at KU Director, Will Katz, on business transition strategies and management topics.

“The communication from the SBDC was outstanding,” said Ross. “They did a great job on getting information and relaying it to me as needed. There isn’t a problem too large or small that we cannot handle.”

The Kansas SBDC said Ross has achieved success and continues to work toward further goals. It said customers can expect more services in the future and possibly a second location.

CR’s Tire & Automotive is located at 306 Lincoln Ave., in Wamego.

