Helping Hands not impacted by nearby house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka fire crews were called to a house fire near Helping Hands Humane Society late Tuesday morning.

According to Shawnee Co. Dispatch, a fire was reported in the 5800 block of SW 20th Street at 11:30 a.m.

The location neighbors Helping Hands Humane Society to the south.

The blaze was quickly contained and HHHS says no precautionary action needed to be taken with any of the animals housed at the shelter.

