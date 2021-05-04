Advertisement

Crash damages stretch of turnpike near Chase County cattle pens

A one-car crash Monday afternoon resulted in no serious injuries but did cause damage along a...
A one-car crash Monday afternoon resulted in no serious injuries but did cause damage along a stretch of Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County, authorities said(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MATFIELD GREEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A one-car crash Monday afternoon resulted in no serious injuries but did cause damage along a stretch of Interstate 35 on the Kansas Trunpike in Chase County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:55 p.m. Monday on northbound I-35, about 15 miles south of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling north on I-35 in the right lane when the driver lost control after becoming distracted by something in the car.

The patrol said the vehicle then struck the median barrier, damaging five sections of the barrier wall and gouging the roadway.

The driver, Savannah Renee Gipson, 20, of Olathe, was reported possibly injured.

There was no record of Gipson being transported to the hospital.

The patrol said Gipson, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

