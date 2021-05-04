Advertisement

COVID-19 variant reported in Atchison County

A variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Atchison County, according to KAIR Radio.
A variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Atchison County, according to KAIR Radio.(CNN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Atchison County.

According to KAIR Radio, the announcement came in a news release from the Atchison County office of the Northeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments and Atchison County Emergency Management.

A case of the P.1 variant, which is the first to be confirmed in Atchison County, was first identified in Brazil and later in Tokyo, according to KAIR.

The variant was first confirmed at the end of January in the United States.

P.1 is listed as a variant of concern, which means there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility and more severe disease, leading to increased hospitalizations or death, according to KAIR. Vaccines also are reported to be less effective against the P.1 variant.

The news release encourages Atchison County to continue to wear masks in public, as well as to practice social-distancing and frequent handwashing, along with staying home if symptoms are present.

KAIR says that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment lists variants of concern -- including P.1 -- at five other northeast Kansas counties.

The radio station said two cases have been confirmed in both Doniphan and Brown Counties; four cases have been confirmed in Leavenworth and Pottawatomie counties, and seven cases have been confirmed in Jefferson County.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
One person critically injured in 2-vehicle crash Sunday in southeast Topeka

Latest News

Frazier Glenn Cross, 73, who was convicted Monday, August 31, 2015, of capital murder for...
Man convicted of slayings at KC-area Jewish Community Center in 2014 dies Monday at El Dorado Correctional Faciltiy
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 5-4-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 5-4-21
A one-car crash Monday afternoon resulted in no serious injuries but did cause damage along a...
Crash damages stretch of turnpike near Chase County cattle pens
For the first time in more than a year, the Hollywood Stadium 14 theater at 6200 S.W. 6th Ave....
Hollywood Stadium 14 theater set to reopen Friday in Topeka