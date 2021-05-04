COVID-19 variant reported in Atchison County

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Atchison County.

According to KAIR Radio, the announcement came in a news release from the Atchison County office of the Northeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments and Atchison County Emergency Management.

A case of the P.1 variant, which is the first to be confirmed in Atchison County, was first identified in Brazil and later in Tokyo, according to KAIR.

The variant was first confirmed at the end of January in the United States.

P.1 is listed as a variant of concern, which means there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility and more severe disease, leading to increased hospitalizations or death, according to KAIR. Vaccines also are reported to be less effective against the P.1 variant.

The news release encourages Atchison County to continue to wear masks in public, as well as to practice social-distancing and frequent handwashing, along with staying home if symptoms are present.

KAIR says that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment lists variants of concern -- including P.1 -- at five other northeast Kansas counties.

The radio station said two cases have been confirmed in both Doniphan and Brown Counties; four cases have been confirmed in Leavenworth and Pottawatomie counties, and seven cases have been confirmed in Jefferson County.

