Riley County police clarify the rules on face masks

(WIBW)
By Little Apple Post
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - The Riley County mask mandate ended Monday but the City of Manhattan mask mandate is still in effect until May 16th.

Riley County police said that they believe in working together with the members of our community to educate and inform everyone of changes in local ordinances like this to help you make lawful choices.

A few points:

• Private businesses may still require customers or visitors to wear masks even after local government mask mandates are lifted. This is similar to the “no shirt, no shoes, no service” policy you’ve seen before at businesses. If you are asked to leave a private business and refuse, you may be committing the offense of criminal trespass. This applies before and after May 16.

• 911 is for emergencies and for dispatchers to get help to people who need it immediately. Please do not call 911 to report a mask violation or with questions unless there is an emergency. You can call the RCPD non-emergency line at (785) 537-2112 or email masks@rileycountypolice.org.

