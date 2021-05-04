Advertisement

2 GOP lawmakers considering bids for Kansas attorney general

By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two Republican legislators are considering running for Kansas attorney general in 2022.

House Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, of Ottawa, said Tuesday that he is looking at the race and will make a decision after lawmakers finish this month with their business for the year.

Senate Judiciary Chair Kellie Warren, of Leawood, said people are encouraging her to run, but she hasn’t made a definitive decision.

Incumbent Attorney General Derek Schmidt is seeking the Republican nomination for governor. Kris Kobach, a former Kansas secretary of state, announced his candidacy for attorney general last week, but many Republicans are wary because he is a polarizing conservative who lost races for governor in 2018 and for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

“I’ve had a lot of people ask me to look at the race,” Finch said, adding that the requests began before Kobach’s announcement.

Warren said the GOP needs a “winning, electable Republican” as the nominee.

“We’ve got to keep that seat in Republican hands,” she said.

Finch and Warren are attorneys. Finch has served in the House since 2013 and became its No. 3 GOP leader in 2019. Warren was elected to the House in 2018, then to the Senate in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park

Latest News

This Seaman High Senior is busy drumming, dancing and performing.
Good Kid Samantha Viera is a Viking heading to Vanderbilt
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Shawnee Heights hosted nearly 100 athletes for a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives...
Local athletes get exposure at Shawnee Heights Junior Combine
Nearly 100 local athletes competed at a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives from...
Shawnee Heights hosts Junior Day Combine
The Topeka High School String Orchestra presents a Concert program with music, string orchestra...
Topeka High School String Orchestra