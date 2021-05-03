Where’s the Wendy’s? North Topeka location getting a rebuild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fans of the fast food chain that famously asked, “Where’s the beef?” may be asking, “Where’s the store?”

The Wendy’s building is gone from the site at 2025 NW Topeka Blvd. But local franchise owner Kirk Williams says don’t worry - they’ll be back!

Williams told 13 NEWS the building was “old and tired,” so it’s getting an overhaul. The new restaurant is expected to open on or around August 1st.

Crews recently demolished the building, and they’re rebuilding with the company’s newest design. Williams said the appearance will be similar to the Wanamaker Rd. location.

The new North Topeka Wendy’s will have an updated indoor dining area, plus a new outdoor patio. With the COVID pandemic, Williams said many guests have enjoyed outdoor dining, so it will be nice to offer the option.

The North Topeka store has 25 to 30 employees. They are currently working at Topeka’s other four Wendy’s locations and will return when the new building opens.

