Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Motorsports Park in south Topeka.
Emergency responders were sent around 8:55 a.m. to Heartland Park, located near S.W. 77th and Topeka Boulevard.
In addition to police and fire units, two American Medical Response ambulances responded to the scene.
Both ambulances left around 9:30 a.m. without their light and sirens activated.
No life-threatening injuries were being reported.
The Kansas Highway Patrol was investigating the incident.
