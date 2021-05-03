Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Motorsports Park in south Topeka.

Emergency responders were sent around 8:55 a.m. to Heartland Park, located near S.W. 77th and Topeka Boulevard.

In addition to police and fire units, two American Medical Response ambulances responded to the scene.

Both ambulances left around 9:30 a.m. without their light and sirens activated.

No life-threatening injuries were being reported.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was investigating the incident.

Check wibw.com later for more details.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.