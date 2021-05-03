Two Men And A Truck are collecting items for its Annual Movers for Moms event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Two Men And A Truck is partnering with local shelters to bring necessities to mothers who need them the most.

The company’s 14th Annual Movers or Moms celebrate Mother’s Day this month.

Last year’s event was affected by COVID-19 but in 2019, the companies had more than 38,000 items donated.

Their wish list includes disposable cups, coffee creamer, hair ties, and lotions.

“This is a community program to help mothers around the time of Mother’s Day that is in a less fortunate situation in homeless shelters or domestic violence shelters. So our goal is to give back to them at a time that they are not always remembered and it’s a hard time of year for them,” Manager, Colton Busick said.

You can bring donations to the Two Men And A Truck office at 1570 SW. Wanamaker all month long, they’ll create the first round of gift baskets to deliver to the Rescue Mission’s Hope Center this Saturday, May 8th.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.