Advertisement

Two Men And A Truck are collecting items for its Annual Movers for Moms event

By Reina Flores
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Two Men And A Truck is partnering with local shelters to bring necessities to mothers who need them the most.

The company’s 14th Annual Movers or Moms celebrate Mother’s Day this month.

Last year’s event was affected by COVID-19 but in 2019, the companies had more than 38,000 items donated.

Their wish list includes disposable cups, coffee creamer, hair ties, and lotions.

“This is a community program to help mothers around the time of Mother’s Day that is in a less fortunate situation in homeless shelters or domestic violence shelters. So our goal is to give back to them at a time that they are not always remembered and it’s a hard time of year for them,” Manager, Colton Busick said.

You can bring donations to the Two Men And A Truck office at 1570 SW. Wanamaker all month long, they’ll create the first round of gift baskets to deliver to the Rescue Mission’s Hope Center this Saturday, May 8th.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
One person critically injured in 2-vehicle crash Sunday in southeast Topeka

Latest News

Frazier Glenn Cross, 73, who was convicted Monday, August 31, 2015, of capital murder for...
Man convicted of slayings at KC-area Jewish Community Center in 2014 dies Monday at El Dorado Correctional Faciltiy
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 5-4-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 5-4-21
A one-car crash Monday afternoon resulted in no serious injuries but did cause damage along a...
Crash damages stretch of turnpike near Chase County cattle pens
For the first time in more than a year, the Hollywood Stadium 14 theater at 6200 S.W. 6th Ave....
Hollywood Stadium 14 theater set to reopen Friday in Topeka
A variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Atchison County, according to KAIR Radio.
COVID-19 variant reported in Atchison County