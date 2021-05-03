Advertisement

Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County

James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after leading SNCO Sheriff's deputies on a brief chase.(Shanwee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken into custody after an early-morning chase that ended with a vehicle crash in southwestern Shawnee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. Monday in the 7700 block of S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Authorities said a vehicle being pursued by Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies crashed at that location.

Officials said the driver, James Frye, 25, of Emporia, and the passenger, Sarah Utech, 33, of Emporia were taken into custody.

Frye faces charges including Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving, Possession of Stolen Property, and Defective Headlamps.

Utech faces charges of Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding the chase.

No serious injuries were reported.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

