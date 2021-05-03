Tulip bulb sales set for Lake Shawnee, Old Prairie Town

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Parks For All Foundation will be holding its annual tulip bulb sale during the week of May 3.

Tulip bulbs will be available for purchase on May 5 from 9 am to 4 pm at the Howey Greenhouse near Ted Ensley Gardens, and May 7 from 9 am to 2 pm at Old Prairie Town/Ward Meade Historic Site. Tulips are $5 per bag. All proceeds from the tulip bulb sale go to the Parks For All Foundation via Friends of Ted Ensley Gardens and Friends of Ward-Meade.

