Tulip bulb sales set for Lake Shawnee, Old Prairie Town
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Parks For All Foundation will be holding its annual tulip bulb sale during the week of May 3.
Tulip bulbs will be available for purchase on May 5 from 9 am to 4 pm at the Howey Greenhouse near Ted Ensley Gardens, and May 7 from 9 am to 2 pm at Old Prairie Town/Ward Meade Historic Site. Tulips are $5 per bag. All proceeds from the tulip bulb sale go to the Parks For All Foundation via Friends of Ted Ensley Gardens and Friends of Ward-Meade.
