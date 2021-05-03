Trial set for Dwane Simmons shooting suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused in the 2019 shootings that left one Washburn football player dead, the other injured is set for later this year.

Francisco Mendez will stand trail beginning November 29th, 2021 in Shawnee Co. District Court.

Mendez faces first-degree murder for the death of Dwane Simmons, and four counts of attempted murder for the five other players with Simmons.

Among them, Corey Ballentine was also shot and wounded, but recovered.

