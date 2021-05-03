Salute Our Heroes: Shawnee County dispatcher finds satisfaction in helping people

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Lacey Doiron grew up around law enforcement.

Her dad was a police officer.

Her husband is also a police officer.

Doiron, who is featured in this week’s “Salute Our Heroes” segment on WIBW-TV, says she always figured she’d make a career in law enforcement, as well.

Rather than working on the streets of Topeka as a police officer, however, Doiron is serving in a behind-the-scenes capacity as an emergency dispatcher in the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center.

“I love helping people,” Doiron said. “I wanted to do something along the lines of law enforcement.

“My dad was in law enforcement for many years. I wanted to try my hand at dispatch and then possibly go to the other side of the radio, but I stayed. It’s exciting.”

Doiron is one of the lead dispatchers in the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center, which handles all 911 calls for Topeka and Shawnee County.

The emergency communications center, which is managed by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, is located in the Law Enforcement Center at 320 S. Kansas Ave.

Doiron started her work as a dispatcher nearly 10 years ago, in August 2011.

She says no two days are ever the same, something she loves about her job.

“I can’t do a 9-to-5,” she said. “I come in every day and I have something new every single day.”

Doiron said she is drawn to her job by the chance to help the people who call 911 during difficult moments.

“I get to help people through their worst days ever,” she said, “their worst moments ever.”

Her kids are amazed at what she does, Doiron said.

“My kids love it,” she said. “They think I’m a superhero. It’s kind of cool.”

She said Shawnee County dispatchers have learned not to take things personally if callers are less than polite, especially during an emergency.

“That’s OK,” she said. “We understand. We help you through it. So that can be challenging in itself, but it’s also amazing when we’re able to get through it with them and they realize that we gave them the help they needed.

“Actually, a lot of them are appreciative.”

Doiron said the dispatchers enjoy a “family” atmosphere where they support each other.

“There’s always something new, every single day,” she says. “So if you enjoy having exciting and different situations thrown at you day to day, then this is perfect for you.”

Doiron says it’s not a job for everyone. But if you like a fast-paced, ever-changing environment, it might be right up your alley.

“It’s not for everyone,” she says. “And if you find that it isn’t for you, there’s no harm, no foul. We get it.”

Melanie Bergers, director of the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center, says Doiron is a valuable member of the dispatch center.

“Lacey is a very passionate person about dispatch,” Bergers said. “She is our lead supervisor in the communications division, and she leads by example. She very much enjoys coming to work and building her team up.”

Applications are always being accepted for Shawnee County dispatchers, Bergers said.

If you’re interested in applying for a job as a Shawnee County dispatcher, visit https://www.snco.us/oasys.

The dispatcher position is listed as Communications Specialist I.

