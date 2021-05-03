Shawnee Co. Health Department renews contract with KDHE

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Department will continue to access Medicaid match dollars.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners voted Monday to renew the contract with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Division of Health Care Finance....

The contract provides more than $4306,000 in matching dollars for outreach, prevention and early intervention services from the Early Childhood Block Grant.

“These are dollars we use to help fund our nurse-family partnership program which is our evidence-based home visiting program,” said Teresa Fisher, the Interim Director of the Health Department.

“We also use the early childhood block grant dollars to match the funds and our early childhood block grant dollars are part of the tobacco settlement money.”

Commissioners will consider a follow-up contract within the next month.

