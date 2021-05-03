Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Health Department renews contract with KDHE

(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Department will continue to access Medicaid match dollars.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners voted Monday to renew the contract with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Division of Health Care Finance....

The contract provides more than $4306,000 in matching dollars for outreach, prevention and early intervention services from the Early Childhood Block Grant.

“These are dollars we use to help fund our nurse-family partnership program which is our evidence-based home visiting program,” said Teresa Fisher, the Interim Director of the Health Department.

“We also use the early childhood block grant dollars to match the funds and our early childhood block grant dollars are part of the tobacco settlement money.”

Commissioners will consider a follow-up contract within the next month.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
One person critically injured in 2-vehicle crash Sunday in southeast Topeka

Latest News

Frazier Glenn Cross, 73, who was convicted Monday, August 31, 2015, of capital murder for...
Man convicted of slayings at KC-area Jewish Community Center in 2014 dies Monday at El Dorado Correctional Faciltiy
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 5-4-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 5-4-21
A one-car crash Monday afternoon resulted in no serious injuries but did cause damage along a...
Crash damages stretch of turnpike near Chase County cattle pens
For the first time in more than a year, the Hollywood Stadium 14 theater at 6200 S.W. 6th Ave....
Hollywood Stadium 14 theater set to reopen Friday in Topeka
A variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Atchison County, according to KAIR Radio.
COVID-19 variant reported in Atchison County