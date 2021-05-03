‘Sandstone’ debuts as ‘Azura Amphitheater’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bonner Springs’ music venue is going under a new name.

Most recently known as Providence Medical center Amphitheater, the venue now goes by Azura Amphitheater. Azura Credit Union says they’re excited about the opportunities to come from their partnership with the amphitheater.

“We are thrilled to be the naming sponsor of this iconic Kansas outdoor music venue. The Azura Amphitheater partnership provides a multitude of opportunities that include unique benefits for Azura accountholders, exciting potential for Azura events, future growth and substantial economic benefits for the community. This partnership allows Azura Credit Union to reinforce our commitment to the Northeast Kansas community and support an entertainment venue we are all excited to see open again,” Allyson Shove-Chard, VP of Marketing at Azura Credit Union, said.

Azura Amphitheater has been open since 1984, when it was originally known as ‘Sandstone.’

