Report: Leipold to bring seven coaches from Buffalo staff to KU
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Seven coaches from Lance Leipold’s staff in Buffalo will soon join him in Lawrence, according to a report by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.
Thamel lists the coaches expected to join the Jayhawks as Rob Ianello (associate HC & recruiting coordinator), Brian Borland (DC/safeties), Andy Kotelnicki (OC/WRs), Chris Simpson (LBs/Co-DC), Jim Zebrowski (QBs/Co-OC), Scott Fuchs (OL) and Taiwo Onatolu (DEs/special teams).
Leipold did not offer specifics about plans for KU’s staff at Monday’s introductory news conference.
KU Athletics has not confirmed Thamel’s report.
