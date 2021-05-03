Advertisement

Report: Leipold to bring seven coaches from Buffalo staff to KU

(KWCH)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Seven coaches from Lance Leipold’s staff in Buffalo will soon join him in Lawrence, according to a report by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Thamel lists the coaches expected to join the Jayhawks as Rob Ianello (associate HC & recruiting coordinator), Brian Borland (DC/safeties), Andy Kotelnicki (OC/WRs), Chris Simpson (LBs/Co-DC), Jim Zebrowski (QBs/Co-OC), Scott Fuchs (OL) and Taiwo Onatolu (DEs/special teams).

Leipold did not offer specifics about plans for KU’s staff at Monday’s introductory news conference.

KU Athletics has not confirmed Thamel’s report.

