Report: Leipold to bring seven coaches from Buffalo staff to KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Seven coaches from Lance Leipold’s staff in Buffalo will soon join him in Lawrence, according to a report by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Thamel lists the coaches expected to join the Jayhawks as Rob Ianello (associate HC & recruiting coordinator), Brian Borland (DC/safeties), Andy Kotelnicki (OC/WRs), Chris Simpson (LBs/Co-DC), Jim Zebrowski (QBs/Co-OC), Scott Fuchs (OL) and Taiwo Onatolu (DEs/special teams).

Leipold did not offer specifics about plans for KU’s staff at Monday’s introductory news conference.

KU Athletics has not confirmed Thamel’s report.

Sources: Seven Buffalo assistant coaches expected to join Lance Leipold at Kansas. They include Rob Ianello (interim coach who is HC candidate), Brian Borland, Andy Kotelnicki, Chris Simpson, Jim Zebrowski, Scott Fuchs and Taiwo Onatolu. Some specific roles still to be determined — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.