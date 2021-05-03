Advertisement

Boxer held without bail after lover found dead in Puerto Rico

In this April 20, 2019, file photo, Puerto Rico's Félix Verdejo, right, punches Costa Rica's...
In this April 20, 2019, file photo, Puerto Rico's Félix Verdejo, right, punches Costa Rica's Bryan Vazquez during the fifth round of a lightweight boxing match in New York.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal judge on Monday ordered Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo held without bail after he was charged in the death of his 27-year-old pregnant lover whose body was found in a lagoon.

Verdejo is charged with kidnapping and carjacking resulting in the death of Keishla Rodríguez and with intentionally killing an unborn child. He did not make any comments during Monday’s virtual hearing in which he relied on a translator.

“This is a death penalty-eligible case,” said Judge Camille Vélez.

A criminal complaint filed by the FBI accuses Verdejo of punching Rodríguez in the face and injecting her with a syringe filled with an unidentified substance bought at a public housing complex. It alleges he then bound her arms and feet with wire, tied a heavy block to her before throwing her off a bridge at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and then shot at her body.

The complaint says a witness it did not identify helped Verdejo kidnap and kill Rodríguez.

The U.S. government has 30 days to present the case to a federal grand jury; meanwhile, a date for Verdejo’s next hearing has yet to be announced.

Rodríguez, who was reported missing on Thursday after she didn’t show up for her job at an animal grooming business, was found in a lagoon near the U.S. territory’s capital on Saturday. Officials identified her Sunday via dental records.

Verdejo and his attorneys previously declined comment, and police said the boxer did not originally cooperate and refused to answer questions.

Rodríguez’s family said she was pregnant with Verdejo’s child. Keila Ortiz, the victim’s mother, told reporters that her daughter called on Thursday and told her Verdejo was going to her house to see the results of a pregnancy test.

“I told her, ‘Be careful,’ because he had already threatened her,’' Ortiz said. She said Verdejo had told her daughter not to have the baby, mentioning his career and family.

Verdejo is married and has a young daughter but had known Rodríguez since middle school and maintained a relationship with her, her parents said.

Verdejo (27-2, 17 knockouts) represented Puerto Rico at the 2012 Olympics and became a professional boxer that year, competing in the lightweight division. His career was temporarily sidetracked after he was hospitalized following a 2016 motorcycle accident.

The case has outraged many in Puerto Rico, where another woman was recently found burned to death after she filed a domestic violence complaint that a judge dismissed. A Superior Court judge has announced an investigation into that decision.

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at a bridge that crosses the lagoon where Rodríguez’s body was found to demand justice for her and other women killed, with some throwing flowers into the water below.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas high court makes decision regarding child support
One person critically injured in 2-vehicle crash Sunday in southeast Topeka
James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
14-year-old boy dies after shooting in Ulysses park
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Former Shawnee Heights athlete Wyatt Hubert drafted by the Bengals

Latest News

FILE - The Yahoo logo is displayed outside of offices in Santa Clara, Calif., in this Monday,...
Verizon sells internet trailblazers Yahoo and AOL for $5B
The Wendy's location at 2025 NW Topeka Blvd. is getting a rebuild.
Where’s the Wendy’s? North Topeka location getting a rebuild
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple’s ‘walled garden’ faces Epic attack in app store trial
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley arrives to the chamber ahead of President Joe Biden...
Top general drops opposition to change in sex assault policy
Rev. William Barber II arrives for the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021 at...
Calls for justice at N.C. funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.