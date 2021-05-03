Parents hope to grant 3-year-old son’s cancer wish

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One Kansas three-year-old has spent half of his life in the hospital battling cancer and other medical issues. And while Logan Ward is looking forward to his birthday in a week, his parents are trying to grant him a ‘Make-A-Wish’ of their own.

Logan’s mother Shila Ward said, “He doesn’t know fear, he doesn’t know a stranger. He went through the hospital with a smile on his face the whole time.”

Logan Ward is less than a couple weeks away from turning four, but he’s already been through so much in his young life. At nine months, his mother said he was diagnosed with stage three liver cancer.

“Every time he gets sick, every time he has a stomach ache, every time he has a cough or a sniffle, we are, ‘Ok are we going back to the hospital?’ Covid was a very very scary year, very hard year and it’s still scary because we don’t know,” said Ward.

Logan is scheduled to undergo his eleventh surgery this fall. He spent Sunday afternoon at the park not only running around and playing with friends but delivering bracelets and charms to people hoping to help grant him his wish.

“We were told that he would be getting a wish from Make-A-Wish and unfortunately, when he got to be the age of requirement, what they don’t tell you is they can only be within one year of treatment,” said Ward. “He was two months too far past that date.”

Family friend, Chris Brown, is trying to help Logan with his wish of getting a camper so he can enjoy being a kid in a safe environment.

“He was still pretty tiny, still had the tube in his nose and he kind of stole a piece of my heart. He fell asleep on my shoulder,” said Brown.

“He wanted to be able to go to the lake with his friends who are also medical kids and have fun,” said Ward. “He can go out there and he can swim and he can run around and play with his friends and not have that fear of a common cold putting him down for a week or two.”

The Wards have set up a GoFundMe page for donations towards Logan’s wish.

