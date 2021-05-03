One taken to hospital after rollover crash Monday morning in Geary County

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash early Monday in Geary County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:20 a.m. on K-18 highway about three miles west of Junction City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Ford F-350 pickup truck was eastbound on K18 when it drifted off the edge of the road.

The driver attempted to steer the vehicle to the north, but it subsequently rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its top in the south ditch facing northwest.

The driver, Anthony O. Raygoza, 32, of Talmage, was reported to be possibly injured. Raygoza was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle.

The patrol said Raygoza, who was alone in the crash, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

