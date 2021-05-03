Advertisement

Motorcycle rider killed Friday in Clark County crash

A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash that occurred on Friday afternoon near Ashland in...
A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash that occurred on Friday afternoon near Ashland in southwestern Kansas, authorities said.(WKYT)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ASHLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Friday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding crashed in Clark County in southwestern Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:15 p.m. Friday about 5 miles west of Ashland on US-160 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Yamaha XV1700 was eastbound on US-160 when it went left of center, entered the north ditch and struck an embankment at a field entrance.

The rider and the motorcycle both came to rest in a field north of the highway.

The rider, Gregory A. Norton, 61, of Protection, was taken to Ashland Health Center, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Norton wasn’t wearing a helmet.

