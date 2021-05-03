Monday forecast: A cool week with several rain chances

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first couple days of May have been mild in the 70s and 80s but for the first work week of the month we’re going to have several days with highs stuck in the 60s. Good week to have the windows open and AC off!

Rain chances for the work week aren’t looking too promising. Latest models are coming in drier than previous data for tonight into tomorrow so compromised with the latest 8 day update with keeping rain in overnight but keeping it dry tomorrow. Most spots will be dry. There is also a chance of spotty rain showers Wednesday night but it’s looking more likely the next best chance for rain won’t be until this weekend but with this still being several days out that could change as well.

8 Day (WIBW)

This Afternoon: Some peaks of sun otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 60s in north-central KS with upper 60s-low 70s southeast of the turnpike. Winds NW/N 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Spotty showers, most spots will remain dry. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds N 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Other than a few showers early (before 8am) it’ll be dry with decreasing clouds. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds N 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

After a chilly morning on Wednesday in the upper 30s, highs will be back in the mid 60s with a mix of sun. There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday night however think most of Thursday and Friday will be dry with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

This weekend’s storm system will bring showers/storms Friday night into Saturday before a cold front brings lower instability by Sunday where the threat of t-storms lowers but still may have rain Sunday into Monday. This is not looking to be a washout but with that said there does remain differences in the models on how much rain in the next 8 day we’ll have. Most spots will get less than 1″ through next Monday so while there remains several chances for rain, heavy rain doesn’t appear to occur.

Taking Action:

With all the rain chances for the upcoming week, most of the day time hours (at least for the work week) will be dry. There will also be several spots that won’t get anything at all. Keep an eye on the weekend forecast through the week, rain may impact any outdoor plans however it’s still too early to get into specifics at this time.

