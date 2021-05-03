Man charged in sign shooting pleads ‘not guilty’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man charged with shooting at a group of teenagers for stealing his political signs has pleaded not guilty.

Robert Sinner entered the pleas during a hearing Friday. Sinner is charged with criminal discharge of a firearm into a vehicle and three counts of aggravated battery. A docket was set for mid-June.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Halloween night in the 1300 block of NW Eugene. TPD says one teen was found shot, inside a car that crashed. Two other teens showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds a short time later.

The teen driving the car was also charged with aggravated assault for allegedly trying to hit a man with his car.

