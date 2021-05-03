Advertisement

Man charged in sign shooting pleads ‘not guilty’

Robert Sinner
Robert Sinner(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man charged with shooting at a group of teenagers for stealing his political signs has pleaded not guilty.

Robert Sinner entered the pleas during a hearing Friday. Sinner is charged with criminal discharge of a firearm into a vehicle and three counts of aggravated battery. A docket was set for mid-June.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Halloween night in the 1300 block of NW Eugene. TPD says one teen was found shot, inside a car that crashed. Two other teens showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds a short time later.

The teen driving the car was also charged with aggravated assault for allegedly trying to hit a man with his car.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
One person critically injured in 2-vehicle crash Sunday in southeast Topeka

Latest News

Frazier Glenn Cross, 73, who was convicted Monday, August 31, 2015, of capital murder for...
Man convicted of slayings at KC-area Jewish Community Center in 2014 dies Monday at El Dorado Correctional Faciltiy
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 5-4-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 5-4-21
A one-car crash Monday afternoon resulted in no serious injuries but did cause damage along a...
Crash damages stretch of turnpike near Chase County cattle pens
For the first time in more than a year, the Hollywood Stadium 14 theater at 6200 S.W. 6th Ave....
Hollywood Stadium 14 theater set to reopen Friday in Topeka
A variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Atchison County, according to KAIR Radio.
COVID-19 variant reported in Atchison County