Advertisement

Legislation allowing “Don’t Tread On Me” licence plates closer to becoming law

Bill would allow custom car tags to show Gadsden flag
(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Bill that would allow Kansas residents to include the Gadsden flag on car license plates is one step closer to becoming law.

Monday, members of the Kansas House voted to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of House Bill 2166 by a vote of 86-37.

Kelly vetoed the Bill in April over the so-called ”Gadsden provision.”

The Bill would allow the Kansas Dept. of Motor Vehicles to issue multiple custom license plates for various causes, including childhood cancer, education, and veteran recognition.

At the time, Kelly said “As long as I’m governor, I will do everything in my power to ensure that Kansas remains welcoming and inclusive. The Gadsden flag has become, over time, a symbol of racism and divisiveness. By inserting the Gadsden provision into an otherwise positive piece of legislation, the Legislature ensured a veto,” said Gov. Kelly. “The Legislature can easily pass and send me the original bill. If they do, I will sign it.”

2/3 majority is required to override the Governor’s veto.

The measure now moves on to the senate.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
One person critically injured in 2-vehicle crash Sunday in southeast Topeka

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 5-4-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 5-4-21
A one-car crash Monday afternoon resulted in no serious injuries but did cause damage along a...
Crash damages stretch of turnpike near Chase County cattle pens
For the first time in more than a year, the Hollywood Stadium 14 theater at 6200 S.W. 6th Ave....
Hollywood Stadium 14 theater set to reopen Friday in Topeka
A variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Atchison County, according to KAIR Radio.
COVID-19 variant reported in Atchison County
First Alert Showers
Tuesday forecast: Early morning showers, afternoon sun