Legislation allowing “Don’t Tread On Me” licence plates closer to becoming law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Bill that would allow Kansas residents to include the Gadsden flag on car license plates is one step closer to becoming law.

Monday, members of the Kansas House voted to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of House Bill 2166 by a vote of 86-37.

Kelly vetoed the Bill in April over the so-called ”Gadsden provision.”

The Bill would allow the Kansas Dept. of Motor Vehicles to issue multiple custom license plates for various causes, including childhood cancer, education, and veteran recognition.

At the time, Kelly said “As long as I’m governor, I will do everything in my power to ensure that Kansas remains welcoming and inclusive. The Gadsden flag has become, over time, a symbol of racism and divisiveness. By inserting the Gadsden provision into an otherwise positive piece of legislation, the Legislature ensured a veto,” said Gov. Kelly. “The Legislature can easily pass and send me the original bill. If they do, I will sign it.”

2/3 majority is required to override the Governor’s veto.

The measure now moves on to the senate.

