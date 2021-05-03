Advertisement

Lawrence Police say boy, 10, found safe

Trenton Logan, 10, left his home in Lawrence around 2 p.m. Monday.
Trenton Logan, 10, left his home in Lawrence around 2 p.m. Monday.(Lawrence Police)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police say a boy who left his home Monday afternoon has been found safe.

LPD posted Monday evening that Trenton Logan, 10, was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday at his house in North Lawrence. They say he left intentionally, and they had no reason to believe he was in immediate danger.

However, they also note that Trenton and his family are new to the area.

LPD updated about an hour later that he had been found safe. They thanked the community for the “overwhelming” response to locate him.

**UPDATE** Trenton has been located and is home safe with his family. Thank you, Lawrence. This City's concern and...

Posted by Lawrence Kansas Police Department on Monday, May 3, 2021

