Lawrence Police say boy, 10, found safe
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police say a boy who left his home Monday afternoon has been found safe.
LPD posted Monday evening that Trenton Logan, 10, was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday at his house in North Lawrence. They say he left intentionally, and they had no reason to believe he was in immediate danger.
However, they also note that Trenton and his family are new to the area.
LPD updated about an hour later that he had been found safe. They thanked the community for the “overwhelming” response to locate him.
