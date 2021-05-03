KU’s Pooka Williams signs with the Bengals

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas running back Pooka Williams signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Williams went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, despite being projected to be a late-round pick.

The 5′10″ star athlete finished his career with the Jayhawks as one of the programs best running backs. His 2,382 rushing yards ranks 9th in school history in career rushing yardage.

Williams decided to opt out four games into his junior season with the Jayhawks, citing personal reasons.

He was twice named to the All-Big 12 First Team and was also a Freshman All-American.

Former Kansas RB Pooka Williams Jr. is signing with the #Bengals, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

