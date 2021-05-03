Advertisement

KU Student, Topeka native nominated for Astronaut Scholarship

Jonah Stiel
Jonah Stiel(Shawn Wheat | The University of Kansas)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A University of Kansas student from Topeka is one of four KU juniors nominated for the $15,000 Astronaut Scholarship.

Jonah Stiel is a Washburn Rural High School graduate and a chemistry major at KU. In 2019, he was chosen for the Beckman Scholars program, a 15-month program for young scientists, and received the Undergraduate Research Award from KU’s Center for Undergraduate Research. Earlier this spring, he was named a Goldwater Scholar and has presented at regional and national meetings for the American Chemical Society.

The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation was founded in 1984 by surviving members of NASA’s Mercury 7 mission to encourage students to pursue a career in science and keep the U.S. on the leading edge of technology. Astronauts from the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, Skylab and Space Shuttle programs have joined the foundation, which has awarded $4 million in scholarships to more than 400 students.

Up to two KU students will be selected to receive the scholarship during their junior or senior year. Nominations came from faculty members in all STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) disciplines for students with “exceptional academic records and considerable research experience”.

The winners of the scholarship will be announced later this spring.

