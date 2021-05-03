Advertisement

KSU’s Briley Moore signs with the Titans

Kansas State tight end Briley Moore (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first...
Kansas State tight end Briley Moore (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After one season with Kansas State, tight end Briley Moore will be transitioning to the NFL.

The Wildcat athlete went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft and signed as an undrafted free agent to the Tennessee Titans.

Moore transferred to the Wildcats for the 2020 season. He finished the season with the second most receiving yards (338 yards) and tied for the most touchdown receptions (3 touchdown receptions).

Including his time spent at Northern Iowa, Moore logged 65 catches for 900 yards and 7 touchdowns.

He named to the Second Team All-Big 12 squad by the coaches.

