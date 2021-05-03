Advertisement

KS Senate sustains veto on transgender athlete bill

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55, which would have banned transgender women from participating in womens’ sports at public schools and state colleges.

The override needed 15 votes to pass, but only received 14, along with 26 “no” votes. The Bill, also known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, had originally passed through both the House and the Senate but was vetoed by Governor Kelly on April 22.

