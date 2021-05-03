Advertisement

Kansas Legislature overrides Kelly’s tax bill veto

House & Senate exceed required 2/3 majority Monday.
Kansas Senate (file).
Kansas Senate (file).(WIBW)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of Senate Bill 50 has been overridden by the Kansas Legislature.

Monday, both chambers reached the 2/3 majority required to override the governor’s action. The House vote was 84 yea, 39 nay; Senate voted 30 yea, 10 nay.

Senate Bill 50 will require marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales, transient and guest taxes, as well as 911 fees when it becomes law.

In April, Kelly said her veto of SB 50 was the fiscally responsible thing to do, citing Kansas’ record-setting $2.5 billion in new investments from businesses last year, even despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In support of the veto, Kansas Democrats said the bill would have blown a hole in the state’s general fund and undo the progress made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas Republicans said the veto shows Gov. Kelly’s insistence on higher taxes.

To read Senate Bill 50, click here.

