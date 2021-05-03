Advertisement

Kansas concealed carry age moving to 18

By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With two-thirds of the House and Senate voting to override the Governor, the age to carry a concealed weapon in Kansas will move from 21 to 18.

Monday’s votes were 84-39 in the House, and 31-8 in the Senate. The House vote last month in initially approving was four short of what was needed to override.

People as young as 18 already can carry firearms in the open in Kansas. Under the bill approved by legislators, 18-, 19-, and 20-year-olds would have to obtain a license to carry concealed, although older gun owners do not have to get one.

The measure would increase the number of university and college students eligible to carry concealed firearms on campus, but education groups say it wouldn’t change current laws that allow high schools to prohibit guns on school grounds.

The bill includes a provision that would allow people who have been convicted of crimes including misdemeanor domestic battery to possess firearms after their criminal records are expunged. It also expands Kansas’ recognition of other states’ concealed carry permits.

When she vetoed the bill, Gov. Laura Kelly said she supported Second Amendment rights, however, “Legislation that allows more guns on campus is neither safe nor effective, and it will drive prospective students away from our schools.”

