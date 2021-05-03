K-State WBB lands WBCA National Two-Year Player of the Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - WBCA National Two-Year Player of the Year Rebekah Dallinger will join Jeff Mittie’s squad at K-State for the upcoming season.

The Sydney, Australia-native comes to Manhattan following one season at Miles (Montana) Community College where she earned the 2021 WBCA National Two-Year Player of the Year and 2021 WBCA All-America First Team honors.

While in Montana, Dallinger led the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I in points per game (25.8) and total points (644) en route a 24-2 season ending in the Pioneers’ first-ever national championship.

Dallinger scored 20 or more points in 19 games, including nine games of 30 or more and two games with 40 or more.

The incoming freshman guard joins the signing class of Brylee Glenn (Raymore, Missouri), Jaelyn Glenn (Raymore, Missouri) and Serena Sundell (Maryville, Missouri).

Dallinger is the first player in program history from Australia.

#KStateWBB fans - meet the newest member of the backcourt for the 2021-22 season - @RebekahDalling1 !



Learn more about the 2021 @WBCA1981 National Two-Year Player of the Year -> https://t.co/WUuwmPYHmO pic.twitter.com/5YTe3TDY57 — K-State Women's Basketball (@KStateWBB) May 3, 2021

