Junction City /Geary Co. Operations Group warns residents of dangers of fentanyl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City/Geary County Drug Operations Group is warning community members about fentanyl, an illegal narcotic growing in popularity in the area.

The Group says local law enforcement personnel have seen an increase in OxyContin pills laced with fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times more potent than Morphine. The pills are round, blue in color, and stamped with an “M” and the number 30. Because of their appearance, they are often mistaken for prescription medication.

These pills have led to a number of overdose deaths in local communities. JCPD is asking residents to warn their friends and family about the dangers associated with taking counterfeit pills, and to only take medication prescribed by doctors or purchased at a pharmacy.

If you have information regarding these pills, you can call the Junction City Police Department at 785-762-5912 or CrimeStoppers at 785-762-8477.

