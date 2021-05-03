Is Tornado Alley Shifting? Not Quite...

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In recent years it may seem like Kansas has missed out on the “big bad storms” that have been impacting the Southeast United States. You may start thinking that Dixie Alley is becoming the new Tornado Alley. After all, the National Weather Service reported only 17 tornadoes that touched down in Kansas last year with the strongest being an EF-1. That’s the fewest number of tornadoes in 40 years and 2018 wasn’t a high count year for tornadoes either.

The main reason for recent slack in severe storms actually occurs in the Pacific Ocean over 3,500 miles to our South. The phenomenon is called the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and is determined on the sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean off the West coast of South America. This cycle is more commonly known as El Nino and La Nina and believe it or not, this does impact our weather patterns here in Kansas.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, El Nino is when the sea surface temperatures are warmer than normal and La Nina is when they are cooler. Neutral occurs when the temperatures are near average. The National Weather Service office in Wichita, KS says that the Southeast tends to see more severe weather when we are in a strong El Nino or a resurgent La Nina.

Right now, we are in a transitioning phase going from La Nina to Neutral, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The transitional phase from La Nina to Neutral usually spells bad news for the Central Plains states.

22 years ago on May 3, 1999, both Haysville, KS and Moore, OK were devastated by large and violent tornadoes. Another infamous tornado was the 2007 Greensburg Tornado that completely leveled the town. The next year Kansas saw the most tornadoes in the United States at 187 reported tornadoes. Looking at data collected by the Climate Prediction Center, these events all took place during a transitional period in the ENSO cycle.

Transitioning periods to a Neutral phase in the ENSO cycle are also responsible for the 2011 outbreaks with catastrophic tornadoes in Joplin, MO and Tuscaloosa, AL. A Neutral phase was also in place during the second EF-5 tornado that hit Moore, OK in 2013.

These are historic events that are extremely rare and unlikely, but it may seem like these record breaking events are taking place more often.

The Environmental Protection Agency says that more intense storm events are more likely now than ever and that the cause is human – induced climate change. While precipitation and temperature data do support a change in our climate, blaming climate change for all extreme weather events does not tell the whole story.

Higher reports of severe weather could be linked to more people living in the U.S. now than when the National Weather Service first began keeping tornado records in 1950. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that since 1950, the total U.S. population has increased by an average of 11% each decade up until the latest 2020 census. This would result in more interactions between people and severe weather meaning more reports coming in.

Storm Chasing News points out another reason. Ever since the block buster Twister hit the big screens, storm chasing has undergone an explosion of interest. More people became interested in chasing and it became easier for them once technology advanced enough for non-meteorologists to feel more comfortable experiencing storms up close. These chasers are then able to make an instant report from tornadoes that even just briefly touch the ground in a sparsely populated area that would otherwise go unnoticed.

The bottom line is that things may constantly be changing and the weather is no exception. No matter what we think we know about the weather, Mother Nature will always have one more ace up her sleeve.

