Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution

A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to theft of county funds, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt.(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to theft of county funds, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Jessica Schwerdt pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor theft in Shawnee County District Court. She was also ordered to pay $13,216 in restitution, which was paid at the time the plea was entered.

Schwerdt had worked for Shawnee County’s human resources department and admitted to taking cash that was intended for retiree insurance payments.

