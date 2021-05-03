Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to theft of county funds, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Jessica Schwerdt pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor theft in Shawnee County District Court. She was also ordered to pay $13,216 in restitution, which was paid at the time the plea was entered.

Schwerdt had worked for Shawnee County’s human resources department and admitted to taking cash that was intended for retiree insurance payments.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.