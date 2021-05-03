Crews respond to early-morning fire on Monday in Jackson County
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a fire early Monday in southeastern Jackson County.
The blaze was reported in the vicinity of 142nd and T roads, about four miles southeast of Mayetta.
Firefighters had the blaze under control by around 6:30 a.m. and were checking for hot spots around 7 a.m..
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
