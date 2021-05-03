Crews respond to early-morning fire on Monday in Jackson County

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a fire early Monday in southeastern Jackson County.

The blaze was reported in the vicinity of 142nd and T roads, about four miles southeast of Mayetta.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by around 6:30 a.m. and were checking for hot spots around 7 a.m..

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

