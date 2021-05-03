Advertisement

11 injured when restaurant deck collapses in Tennessee

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said about 40 people were...
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say 11 people were injured when a deck collapsed during a birthday party at a Tennessee restaurant.

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said about 40 people were on the deck at Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant in Soddy-Daisy, and they were gathering together for a photo when it collapsed on Saturday.

Officials say two of the 11 people taken to hospitals were critically injured.

Sondra Teligades suffered a concussion and rib contusions. She told WTVC that she heard a cracking noise before falling.

Authorities say county officials will investigate to determine the cause.

