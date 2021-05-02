Advertisement

Vaccination rates vary widely across Kansas and Missouri

Vaccination rates vary widely across Kansas and Missouri as officials work to persuade more...
Vaccination rates vary widely across Kansas and Missouri as officials work to persuade more people to get the coronavirus shots.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Vaccination rates vary widely across Kansas and Missouri as officials work to persuade more people to get the coronavirus shots.

Statistics on the vaccination campaign show some communities making good progress distributing the shots while other, often rural areas, lag behind.

In Kansas, a 26-percentage point gap exists between the county with the highest vaccination rate and the lowest. In Missouri, that gap is 33 percentage points.

Health officials say the places with higher vaccination rates will have fewer cases of the virus.

Alan Morgan, CEO of the National Rural Health Association, said the uneven vaccination rates could lead to pockets of higher infections and hospitalizations.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas high court makes decision regarding child support
One person critically injured in 2-vehicle crash Sunday in southeast Topeka
James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
14-year-old boy dies after shooting in Ulysses park
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Former Shawnee Heights athlete Wyatt Hubert drafted by the Bengals

Latest News

Coronavirus variants surge, vaccines slow in Kansas
The Wendy's location at 2025 NW Topeka Blvd. is getting a rebuild.
Where’s the Wendy’s? North Topeka location getting a rebuild
Kansas Senate (file).
Kansas Legislature overrides Kelly’s tax bill veto
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
KS Senate sustains veto on transgender athlete bill
Recruitment of new officers discussed at Friday’s police and community meeting