Temple Beth Sholom holds its 56th Annual Blintze Brunch

By Reina Flores
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The brunch may have looked a little different than prior years, but that didn’t stop the community from supporting this local organization.

Temple Beth Sholom held its 56th Annual Blintze Brunch on May 2nd from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

“It’s a drive-thru event this year as we did last year and we have many orders to fill as people drive through,” said volunteer Ester Potts.

Normally, the event is in-person rather than curbside only.

“Normally we have singing and dancing and a building full of people which we love but with COVID-19 restrictions we had to change it up last year and again this year and we were more prepared this year because we know covid was still going to be around,” she said.

Instead of canceling the brunch as a whole, the organization decided to make a few adjustments.

“This year we had to make it a drive-thru event and we are making freezer meals so you take them home and you re-heat them yourself and we deliver them with smiles to your car as they drive-thru,” Potts said.

Each Jewish meal and treat you see in the box took months of preparation.

“We offer blintzes and knish and also rolled cabbage along with a Jewish treat so we gather many temple members to help with cooking days and we schedule those throughout the months, " she said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

